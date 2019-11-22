Online channels account for half of smartphone shipments in Q3

The festival season helped both the e-commerce platforms register their highest quarterly shipments.

(Representational image)

Online channels witnessed their best-ever quarter so far during the July-September 2019 calendar year (CY) period accounting for a shipment volume of more than 22.5 million smartphones. New launches and aggressive sell-in with events such as Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great India Festival helped boost sales.

According to Counterpoint Research, the total smartphone shipments during Q32019 stood at 49 million units, the highest-ever recorded in a quarter. Of this, the online channels accounted for 46% of the total shipment volume.

“Online channel shipments grew 55% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q32019 driven by new launches and aggressive sell-in ahead of annual online sales like Flipkart’s Big Billion and Amazon’s Great India festive season sale. As a result, both Flipkart and Amazon reached their highest-ever quarterly smartphone shipments in the online segment,” it added.

Flipkart led market with a 57% share, followed by Amazon at 33%. Chinese brands Realme and Xiaomi were the best-selling brands on Flipkart, while Xiaomi, Samsung and OnePlus drove Amazon’s growth.

“The growth and maturity of online channels, by serving more zip codes than ever, coupled with greater customer service, attractive promotions from discounts, to cashback, to EMI and exchange offers helped brands like Xiaomi and Realme to take a lead in the online segment,” the market research firm said.

Within smartphone brands, Xiaomi retained the top spot with a 38% share, driven by the strong performance of its Redmi 7A, Note 7 Pro and Note 7S models. Festive offers brought down the entry-level price point of Xiaomi Redmi series to around $70 (Rs 4,999), leading to a strong uptick on Amazon.

Realme’s online shipments hit a record high with more than 4.5x y-o-y growth as it focused aggressively on the sub-$200 segment with features like a 64 MP camera.

Samsung, too, gained share in the online segment driven by success of its M30 model on Amazon due to its long battery life (6,000 mAH) in the budget segment.

Vivo was the fourth player in the online segment for the first time, driven by its increased focus on online channels with recently launched models U10, Z1X, and Z1 Pro.