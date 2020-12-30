Online boost: Retail payments pick up 20%

Such payments are now 24% above pre-Covid levels whereas offline payments — largely cheques and ATM withdrawals — are still about 15% below pre-Covid levels

Retail payments picked up 20% y-o-y with buoyancy in the retail business and a rise in the share of online payments.

