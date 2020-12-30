  • MORE MARKET STATS

Online boost: Retail payments pick up 20%

December 30, 2020 8:17 AM

Retail payments picked up 20% y-o-y with buoyancy in the retail business and a rise in th share of online payments.

retail paymentsSuch payments are now 24% above pre-Covid levels whereas offline payments — largely cheques and ATM withdrawals — are still about 15% below pre-Covid levels

Retail payments picked up 20% y-o-y with buoyancy in the retail business and a rise in the share of online payments.

Such payments are now 24% above pre-Covid levels whereas offline payments — largely cheques and ATM withdrawals — are still about 15% below pre-Covid levels, despite the opening-up over the past few months.

