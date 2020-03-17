ONGC to cut spending, pins hope on friendly govt policy

We also believe, that the time is also right for certain policy measures, which are understood to be at different levels of consideration in the government, to move further,” the company added.

In the light of the recent slide in global crude prices, state-run oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is set to “adopt a balanced approach towards capital spending,” and expects the government to take favourable policy measures to boost the company’s performance. “The decline in crude prices has additionally created a need for us to carry out detailed review of activities to look for opportunities to optimise operating costs to preserve liquidity,” the company said in a statement. ONGC is understood to have already started making a detailed strategy “to get over this situation if the crisis prolongs”.

Share price of ONGC on the BSE has fallen 35.5% from Rs 93.30 on March 3 to Rs 60.15 on Monday-end, as global crude oil prices continue to fall with oil producing countries refusing to cut output.

We also believe, that the time is also right for certain policy measures, which are understood to be at different levels of consideration in the government, to move further,” the company added. Experts have pointed out that deregulation of gas price, with realised price being at $3-4/mmbtu, would provide the much needed support to ONGC. An unfavourable gas pricing formula, which links its price to prices in four countries, three of which are net exporters, have hit investor-sentiment in ONGC. According to ICICI Securities, under this formula, gas price is likely to decline 35% annually to $2.5/mmbtu in FY21E.

If some of the measures are taken at this critical juncture, it will address long pending issues being faced by upstream companies and will help domestic companies contribute towards reducing import dependency in the long term” ONGC noted.

The company’s board deliberated on the contemporary issues on Monday, when it approved the payment of interim dividend at Rs 5 per share, which is at 100% of face value, to the shareholders. “While the decline in oil prices has affected the off-take of the exporting upstream companies, the companies operating in net importing countries like India have no such issues relating to offtake,” the company stated. Hoping that the current low crude prices cannot sustain at such levels for long, it said that “ONGC Group fundamentals continue to be strong and as an integrated group it is far more strongly positioned to face present situation”.