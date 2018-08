The company said in a stock exchange filing that its revenue from operations rose to Rs 27,212.83 crore from Rs 19,073.54 crore in April-June period of last fiscal.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) today reported 58 per cent jump for the June quarter net profit on realising higher prices for its produce. Its net profit of Rs 6,143.88 crore, or Rs 4.79 per share, in the first quarter of 2018-19 fiscal was higher than Rs 3,884.73 crore, or Rs 3.03 a share, in the year-ago period.

