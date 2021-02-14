  • MORE MARKET STATS

ONGC profit falls 31%, company’s board approves creation of new subsidiary for marketing, trading natural gas

By: |
February 14, 2021 6:45 AM

The company, which produces about 65% of domestic crude oil, supplied 5.6 million tonne (MT) of crude oil in the quarter from its ageing oilfields, recording an annual drop of 3.3%.

The board has also decided to pay an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 on each equity share of Rs 5.The board has also decided to pay an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 on each equity share of Rs 5.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) reported a profit of Rs 3,763.5 crore on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended December, 31.1% less than the profit made in the same period a year ago, mainly on the state-run oil and gas producing company’s lower crude price realisation and under-recoveries in the gas business. The company’s board, on Saturday, has approved creation of new subsidiary for marketing and trading natural gas. The board has also decided to pay an interim dividend of Rs 1.75 on each equity share of Rs 5.

The company, which produces about 65% of domestic crude oil, supplied 5.6 million tonne (MT) of crude oil in the quarter from its ageing oilfields, recording an annual drop of 3.3%. Its natural gas output fell 5.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 5.8 billion cubic metres. ONGC’s realisation from crude oil from its nominated fields fell 27.7% to $43.2 per barrel during the December quarter, compared with the year-ago period. Gross revenue was down 8.4% y-o-y to Rs 1lakh crore in the quarter.

Related News

The upcoming subsidiary will focus on the gas business value chain, including LNG, hydrogen enriched CNG, ONGC said. The company will also help ONGC diversify further into the gas to power, bioenergy, and other bio fuel business fronts. ONGC will also acquire 5% stake in IGX, the country’s maiden and only gas exchange.

The move towards diversification comes at a time when the company is not able to sell its produce at viable rates. The company has made numerous representations to the government about the stress faced due to low gas prices. The government price of domestic gas is currently at $1.79 per million British thermal units (mBtu), whereas the firm’s average output cost is around $3.7/mmBtu. More than 95% of the gas currently produced by ONGC is sold at government determined rates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ONGC profit falls 31% companys board approves creation of new subsidiary for marketing trading natural gas
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nalco scripts turnaround story; Net profit jumps by 123 % to Rs 240 crore in Q3FY21
2Lux Industries Q3 revenue grows 29% to Rs 393 crore
3US car giant Tesla to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa