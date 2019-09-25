ONGC on gas leak report: No leakage at Uran plant; all precautionary measures taken

On September 3, 2019, three people lost their lives in a major fire that broke at ONGC’s gas processing plant at Navi Mumbai’s Uran.

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday said that there is no leakage at its Uran plant days after a gas leak was reported from the facility. The smell of hydrocarbon was felt today early morning that spread due to incessant rains, India’s largest oil and natural gas company said. “At ONGC Uran plant smell of hydrocarbon felt early Morning which was spread due to incessant rains. There is no leakage. All precautionary measures in place. Plant is running normal.There is nothing to panic,” ONGC tweeted on Wednesday. ONGC contributes 70 per cent to the domestic production.

On September 3, 2019, three people lost their lives in a major fire that broke at ONGC’s gas processing plant at Navi Mumbai’s Uran. Many others were left injured in the accident. “A fire broke out in stormwater drainage early morning in Uran oil and gas processing plant. ONGC fire services and crisis management team immediately pressed into action. Fire is being contained. No impact on oil processing. Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. The situation is being assessed,” ONGC said in a tweet.

Also read: Amid PMC Bank chaos, a look at surging NPAs; cooperative banks surrounded by bad loans

In Q1FY19, ONGC reported a 3.9 per cent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 5,904 crore for the on account of declining oil prices and production. ONGC’s gross revenue slipped by 2.4 per cent to Rs 26,555 crore as against Rs 27,213 crore in the same quarter last year. On a consolidated basis, net profit declined 24.4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,043 crore, while gross revenue slipped marginally by 0.8 per cent to Rs 1,09,515 crore. Shares of ONGC were trading at Rs132.55, down 0.95, or 0.71 per cent on NSE at the time of reporting.