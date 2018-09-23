ONGC gets ‘green nod’ for Development Drilling of 72 wells in Krishna-Godavari basin

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has given the green signal to state-owned ONGC limited for Additional Development Drilling of 72 wells in the Krishna-Godavari basin. The Oil and natural gas PSU submitted a proposal to the Environment Ministry for environmental clearance (EC) to the project, related to the additional Development Drilling of 72 wells in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh, with an investment outlay of Rs 792 crore.

“The EAC, after deliberations, recommended the project for grant of environmental clearance, subject to compliance of terms and conditions as under,” the EAC said in the minutes of meeting held on August 30. The standard Terms of Reference for the project was granted on January 29, 2016 and public hearing was conducted by the State Polution Control Board at West Godavari, Krishna and East Godavari Districts on January 20, April 7 and May 3 this year respectively.

Some of the conditions laid down by the EAC while granting EC was that during exploration, production, storage and handling, the fugitive emission of methane, if any,should be monitored using Infra-red camera or appropriate technology. The project proponent ONGC should also ensure trapping and storing of the CO2 generated, if any, during the process and handling, EAC said.

“Total land area will be required for each well will be 4. 5 acres. The estimated project cost is Rs 792 crore. Total capital cost earmarked towards environmental pollution control measures is Rs 103 lakh (Rs 1.03 crore) per well and recurring cost (operation and maintenance) will be about Rs 10 lakh per well per annum,” the Committee said.

Blow Out Preventer system should be installed to prevent well blowouts during drilling and on completion, the company has to plug the drilled wells safely and obtain a certificate from the environment safety angle from the authority concerned, it said.