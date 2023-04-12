ONGC commissions first gas collecting-cum-compression station in Bokaro CBM block

India’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has successfully commissioned a new Gas Collecting Station (GCS) in its Bokaro Coal Bed Methane block in Jharkhand.

“It is the first gas collecting cum gas compression station in the Bokaro CBM (Coal Bed Methane) block. This marks a major achievement in bringing ONGC on the CBM map of India as a bulk CBM producer,” ONGC said in a statement.

GCS-Bokaro is a major production installation in Patch-A of Bokaro CBM Block of ONGC-IOCL joint venture (Participating Interest: 80:20) with ONGC as the JV operator, it added.

CBM Asset has executed a tie-in agreement with GAIL for pipeline connectivity with its Urja Ganga Pipeline for the sale of gas from GCS-Bokaro. In addition, the Asset has facilitated the signing of Gas Sales Agreements (GSAs) with five gas customers, realising the highest-ever premium of $7.1 per MMBTU over Brent linked base crude oil price of $14 per MMBTU.

The GCS-Bokaro project, including its well site facilities and pipeline network, was conceived by CBM Asset and executed by the consortium of Tata Projects Limited and Corrtech International under a contract awarded by OES, Delhi. The total cost of the project is around Rs 441 crore. GCS-Bokaro is designed to process 1 MMSCMD of CBM gas and handle 750 m3/day of produced water.

Currently, 55 wells are connected with GCS-Bokaro and are flowing well fluids, including CBM gas and produced water, which have been used for the PGTR (Performance Guarantee Test Run) and commissioning of the installation. Unlike conventional gas wells, CBM wells require dewatering through artificial lift pumps before achieving sustained gas production.