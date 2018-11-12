OnePlus to set up R&D centre in Hyderabad

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 4:03 PM

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus will be setting up a Research and Development centre and an experience centre here, a senior Telangana government official said Monday.

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus will be setting up a Research and Development centre and an experience centre here, a senior Telangana government official said Monday. “OnePlus is setting up R&D Centre and also experience centre in Hyderabad.

As of now they are looking for space for setting up the R&D centre,” Jayesh Ranjan Principal Secretary IT and Industries told PTI without revealing details about investment and manpower requirement. OnePlus officials were immediately not available for comments. Reacting to the company’s decision, Telangana caretaker minister for Industries and IT KT Rama Rao tweeted “Welcome to Hyderabad “https://twitter.com/OnePlus_IN”@OnePlus_IN Glad youve made the right choice of location.”

India is a key market for OnePlus and had accounted for about one-third of the company’s revenues last year. “We are excited to open a local R&D center in Hyderabad to work more closely with our Indian community and network of partners,” OnePlus has tweeted.

Recently tech giant Intel said it may set up its technology development centre here. A top delegation headed by Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, had met KT Rama Rao and discussed the issue.

The Intel India’s proposed centre here will provide a major boost to the IT sector in the region and is expected to create 1,500 employment opportunities in its initial stages, an official release had said.

