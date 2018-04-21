OnePlus 6 registration page to go live on Amazon India at midnight; all you need to know

For all the fans expecting the launch of OnePlus 6, the wait isn’t going to be long now. OnePlus 6 listing page on Amazon will go live at 12 am-midnight i.e. April 22. (IE image)

For all the fans expecting the launch of OnePlus 6, the wait isn’t going to be long now. OnePlus 6 listing page on Amazon will go live at 12 am-midnight i.e. April 22. Amazon has confirmed that the smartphone phone will be exclusively available on its platform, and will be launched in India soon. Users can click on the ‘Notify me’ option to get notified when OnePlus 6 becomes available. Amazon India said in a statement said that customers can visit the dedicated Amazon.in OnePlus 6 page at 00:00 hrs tonight and follow the instructions to get notified of updates for the new OnePlus 6. The statement added that the new flagship offers more screen without compromising on size, providing an immersive viewing experience. The online partner, however, didn’t mention the price, release date, and other details in the statement.

“OnePlus 6 is inarguably one of the most anticipated smartphones in India today. We are glad to remain the partner of choice for such an iconic brand for over 3 years now and bring our customers exclusive access to the new OnePlus 6,” Amazon India said in the statement.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 6 has also begun ‘The Lab-OnePlus 6 Edition’ programme ahead of its launch. This will give 15 users a chance to review its upcoming phone. And the lucky ones selected will get to keep a OnePlus 6. Interested users can now submit application forms for The Lab – OnePlus 6 Edition until May 2, 10 pm EDT, which is May 3, 7:30 am IST. OnePlus would require the basic details such as name, email address, country, and if the candidate has previously owned a OnePlus phone.

OnePlus 6 is the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone that has the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and water resistance. Although, it is also expected to have a 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage model. The smartphone is slated to launch in mid-May. OnePlus 6 is expected to have a 6.28-inch AMOLED Full View display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top of the screen. The smartphone will get vertically aligned dual rear cameras, a combination of 20MP+16MP sensors and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.