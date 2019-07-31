One-time gain pushes Hero MotoCorp Q1 net profit by 38 pct

Without the exceptional gain, the net profit would have declined 43% y-o-y to Rs 519.86 crore.

On the back of a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 737.48 crore, Hero MotoCorp’s consolidated net profit grew 38% year-on-year to Rs 1,257.34 crore during the April-June quarter, beating analysts estimates. Without the exceptional gain, the net profit would have declined 43% y-o-y to Rs 519.86 crore.

A reversal of Rs 737.48 crore during the quarter on account of funds deposited earlier for National Calamity contingent Duty (NCCD) helped the company at a time when volumes are under pressure. The two-wheeler maker sold 18.42 lakh units during the quarter, down 12% y-o-y.

Niranjan Gupta, CFO at Hero MotoCorp, said, the overall economic and customer sentiments continued to be soft during the first quarter of this fiscal and their impact is visible in the performance of the auto sector. “The outlook for the rest of the year will be dependent on multiple factors, including the progress of monsoon and festive season offtake, as well as improvement in liquidity,” Gupta said.

He further said the company might reduce its planned capital expenditure of Rs 1,500 crore for FY20. “Investment could be lower than what we had announced. We will recaliberate once we move towards the second half of the fiscal,” he added.

Operating profit margin contracted by 120bps to 14.4% due to higher raw material costs and employee benefits expenses. Consequently, the company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dipped 15.9% y-o-y to Rs 1,158 crore. Raw material costs as a share of net sales rose 100bps while employee benefits expenses increased 13.2% y-o-y to Rs 437.67 crore.

Revenue from operations fell 8.84% y-o-y to Rs 8,030.27 crore, mainly due to fall in volumes as domestic demand remained weak, impacted by rise in prices on account of safety features added and higher insurance premium. Besides, costlier finance options had also hit demand.

Analysts said while retails sales are lower than expected, which continues to build inventory, price increase due to BS-VI norms will further impact demand. “Retails have been weak for Hero MotoCorp and inventory remains elevated at 6.5-7 weeks,” analysts at Nomura said.

Analysts Motilal Oswal said in the medium term, Hero MotoCorp will be susceptible to substantial price hikes due to BS-VI norms. “This coupled with high competitive intensity should result in muted earnings growth over the next 2-3 years,” they wrote last week.

Sanjay Bhan, head – sales & aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said there was a decline in retails to the extent of about 6% y-o-y in Q1FY20, and dispatches for the industry has been down as companies have corrected stocks. “Customers have shown solid intent to buy but are holding purchases due to various factors. Demand in April and June not very good,” Bhan told analysts in the post results conference call. On the outlook, Bhan expects demand to improve from the second hald of this fiscal. “Demand will be incumbent on the way monsoons pans out and also the NBFC lending. Though cautious, we are optimistic about recovery in second half,” Bhan said.

Two-wheeler sales too slipped 12% y-o-y in the April-June quarter, worst since 15% decline in third quarter of 2008-09. In June, volumes remained lacklustre for the eighth consecutive month. Hero MotoCorp had contested the funds (Rs 737.48 crore) deposited in lieu of NCCD on the ground that NCCD is in nature of excise duty. A favourable order from Supreme Court led to reversal of the amount in April-June quarter.

