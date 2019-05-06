One time gain helps Bharti Airtel post net profit of Rs 107 crore in Q4; key figures

Updated: May 6, 2019 7:56:17 PM

Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a profit of Rs 107.2 crore helped by a one-time gain of Rs 2,022 crore in the quarter ending March 2019.

Bharti Airtel posted a revenue of Rs 20,602.2 in the fourth quarter of FY19 against Rs 20,231.1 crore in the quarter ending December.

Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a profit of Rs 107.2 crore in the quarter ending March 2019, helped by a one-time gain of Rs 2,022 crore. The telecom major had reported a profit of 86.2 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated a profit  of Rs 1,141 crore loss for the quarter in review.

The revenue stood at Rs 20,602.2 in the fourth quarter of FY19 against Rs 20,231.1 crore in the quarter ending December, Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated profit was recorded at Rs 576.10 crore as against Rs 382.6 crore in the last quarter. Similarly, the consolidated revenue was recorded at Rs  20,602.2 crore as against Rs 20231.1 crore in the last quarter.

The telco posted Rs 6,631.6 crore EBITDA in Q4 as against Rs 6,218 crore in the last quarter. The company margins stood at 32.2 per cent as against 30.7 per cent in the last quarter, the telco said in an exchange filing.

Even though India services revenue surged to Rs 10,632.30 crore as against Rs 10,189.20 crore in the third quarter, Africa revenue fell to Rs 5,511.50 crore from Rs 5,615 crore in the same duration, the exchange filing also said.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal had expected Bharti Airtel to record a loss of Rs 720 crore in the quarter ending March 2019.

Kotak Institutional Equities had estimated a 1 per cent sequential rise in telecom major’s revenue to Rs 10,300 crore. In its recent report, it had expected the ARPU to see sharp rise14% quarter-on-quarter rise to Rs 120.

Meanwhile, the shares of Bharti Airtel ended the day at Rs 333.25, up1.80 points, or 0.54 per cent on the NSE today.

