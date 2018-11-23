Once ‘king of good times’ Vijay Mallya on brink of losing London home to Swiss Bank UBS; here’s why

The lender is trying to evict the 62-year-old, his 31-year-old son Sidhartha and his 92-year-old mother Lalitha from the mortgaged property.(Reuters)

In the battle to save his luxurious London home, absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya received a setback on Wednesday when the UK High Court rejected various legal arguments provided by his legal team against foreclosure by UBS Bank. The Swiss Bank UBS AG is seeking to get back its property situated at Cornwall Terrace, overlooking Regent’s Park in central London, over the non-payment of a 20.4-million pounds mortgage loan. The lender is trying to evict the 62-year-old, his 31-year-old son Sidhartha and his 92-year-old mother Lalitha from the mortgaged property.

Also read: Petrol prices down by over Rs 8 per litre as of November 23; petrol selling at Rs 78.46 in Chennai today

Even as the trial in the case would be taken up in May 2019, the court ruled substantially in favour of the lender, news agency PTI reported. “UBS is pleased with the decision. Given that proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further,” PTI reported citing a statement by UBS.

In his judgment following a two-day hearing last month, PTI reported citing Judge Chief Master Marsh: “They have had an ample opportunity to explain their case in answers to UBS’ request for information. The case they put forward is not curable by simple amendments”.

The judgement says that the loan was made to embattled Indian businessman on an uncommitted basis and is repayable on demand, further expressing displeasure on the way former liquor baron’s legal team has conducted itself during the case.

Meanwhile, last month, in a strict warning, the Income Tax (IT) department had asked the public not to buy shares of United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Limited (URBBL), held by Vijay Mallya, that are scheduled to be put up for e-auction on October 30 by the Debt Recovery Tribunal-II, Karnataka.