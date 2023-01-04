Once an on-time star, spares and financial troubles hit Go First hard

For 15 consecutive months starting September 2018, India’s low-cost carrier Go First (formerly Go Air) topped the on-time performance (OTP) ranking beating heavyweights like IndiGo and Vistara.

Two years later, the table has turned — and how. The Wadia Group-promoted company has ranked last in OTP every month since September this year, with the grounding of nearly half of its fleet for lack of spare engines. This has led to a market share erosion that is at its second-worst level since 2015 barring the Covid-19 induced disruption in 2020.

AirAsia India, with a fleet size of less than half compared to Go First, has a better market share, according to data shared by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

While claiming to have one of the youngest fleet in the world with an average age of under 4.5 years, Go First’s aircraft inventory comprising Airbus A320neo has been hit repeatedly by engine issues leaving only 33 of its 60 aircraft in operational condition. The company claims to have received 17 replacement engines from its supplier Pratt & Whitney which are being used for putting the grounded aircraft back into the air. However, Go First refuses to outline the number of aircraft that are expected to become operational again. “We don’t have the information about the number of aircraft that are expected to be ready again but these should become operational in 10-15 days. We will get more engines progressively,” said a spokesperson of Go First.

While engines are creating operational problems, financial woes are bleeding the airline. Last financial year, Go First recorded its biggest-ever loss at `1,808 crore on a revenue of `4,184 crore which was the lowest since 2018. The company has a negative net worth of `3,222 crore, as per disclosures made by it for FY22.

With aggressive expansion plans shared by Tata Group-run Air India and market leader IndiGo, the Indian aviation market is set to witness heightened competition in the LCC space leaving smaller carriers, who have been unable to raise fresh funds, struggling for survival, believe market experts.

“Go First needs capital to sustain the onslaught of others. It has remained the only true LCC with a single fleet type model unlike IndiGo and SpiceJet which deviated long back,” Ameya Joshi, an independent aviation analyst.

In mid-December, Go First conducted an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to consider a special resolution which proposes to raise `510 crore by way of issue of preference shares through private placement. The proceeds from the issuance were proposed to be used for meeting working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

The company participated in the fund raising, as per disclosures made by Go First. The promoter shareholding in the company will fall to under 43% (from 56.23%) post the issue while that of foreign investors will rise to 46% (29.24%).