On World Water Day, Mercedes-Benz India launches waterless car wash – Here is how it works

On Thursday, India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz launched a home use cleaning solution for its cars called Quick and Clean: Waterless Car Washing. A trend that is picking up in the West, dry wash, or waterless wash, is a novel concept that promises to give a better finish than water wash by cleaning the vehicle without affecting the environment, preserving water and enhancing the life of body paint. The Quick and Clean spray-and-wipe solution, Mercedes-Benz said, offers cleaning of glass as well as painted surface, rubber and plastic—both exterior and interiors of the car—and helps in eliminating figure prints and small residues of dirt. “This product is biodegradable and approved by the material testing department of Daimler AG,” it said.

The company claims this solution has the potential to save up to 10,000 litres of water per car per year. Roland Folger, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Following the introduction of the country’s first BS-6 diesel engine in the new S-Class, we are launching yet another environment-friendly product range, on World Water Day.”