On Meta sites, women top users of business accounts

Meta on Monday said it continues to see a strong trend towards women entrepreneurs using its apps in India over the last three years. On Instagram, 73% of the total business accounts are owned by women, whereas 53% of all business pages on Facebook have women admins, according to the company.

While the company did not specify the reasons, the growth can be attributed to people choosing entrepreneurship and an increase in number of startups in the country.

“What is great to see is that the momentum gained during the pandemic continues even post-pandemic. Our commitment remains to unlock growth for India’s small businesses, and enabling women entrepreneurs is a big part of that commitment,” said Archana Vohra, director of small and medium business for Meta India.

According to Meta, women are also playing a critical role in supporting each other by forming communities. The company said 40% of Facebook groups related to entrepreneurship have been created by women in the last three years.

In the tech and creative space, there has been a growing presence of women. In India, 23% of Spark Augmented Reality (AR) users on Facebook and Instagram studios are women, Meta said, adding that the trend highlights the increasing presence of women in AR fields and their contribution to the digital media landscape.

“As more and more women make their mark in technology, we have also seen remarkable growth in the innovation quotient, leading to better and more advanced solutions and output. The Indian IT industry has shown tremendous improvement in bridging the gender gap and empowering women in technology,” said Dimple Rawat, director of HR at Barco India, a technology company that develops networked visualization solutions.

India is a key market for tech giants like Meta, especially with regards to growing adoption of digital advertisement services by companies that use ad campaigns to target their consumers.

In FY22, Meta India’s gross ad revenues rose 74% y-o-y to Rs 16,189 crore, largely on the back of increase in adoption of its digital ad tools.