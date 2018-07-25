On-demand food delivery app Uber Eats to launch operations in Thiruvanathapuram, Thrissur

Uber Eats Kerala and Karnataka General Manager Vartika Bansal said they had received enthusiastic response from customers in Kochi. (Reuters)

Uber Eats, the on-demand food delivery app, today announced that it will launch operations in two more cities in Kerala, thus connecting 23 cities across the country. With over 150 plus restaurant partners onboard, Uber Eats will go live across key neighbourhoods in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur from tomorrow. It had earlier been launched in Kochi. In Thiruvananthapuram, the service will be present in areas such as Vazhuthacaud, Thampanoor, Pattom and Ulloor, while inThrissur, the service will be launched in Pookunnam, Thrissur Round and Kuriachira to begin with.

Uber Eats Kerala and Karnataka General Manager Vartika Bansal said they had received enthusiastic response from customers in Kochi. Uber Eats has its own network of delivery partners and which thus helps local restaurants reach new consumers and deliver their food fast, efficiently and reliably.

As a launch offer, Uber Eats is giving out a Flat 50 per cent off on orders across restaurants, Bansal said. Uber Eats was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and launched as a separate application in Toronto in December 2015. Since then, it has grown incredibly fast, and is now a stand-alone app available in 220+ cities around the globe. In India, Uber Eats was first launched in Mumbai in May 2017. The service is present in 23 cities across the country with a network of over 18,000 restaurant partners.