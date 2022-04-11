  • MORE MARKET STATS

Oman-India joint fund invests Rs 75 crore in Senco Gold

This is part of Senco Gold’s pre-IPO plans, and the company is planning to file its Initial Public Offer documents soon.

Written by PTI
The funds raised will be utilised to make Senco an omnichannel jewellery brand of national level. (File)
The funds raised will be utilised to make Senco an omnichannel jewellery brand of national level. (File)

A private equity fund manager sponsored by the Oman Investment Authority and State Bank of India on Monday said it has invested Rs 75 crore in Kolkata-based jewellery retailer Senco Gold.

The investment of Rs 75 crore by Oman India Joint Investment Fund II (OIJIF II) will be through equity for a minority stake, according to a statement.

The funds raised will be utilised to make Senco an omnichannel jewellery brand of national level, according to a statement.

This is part of Senco Gold’s pre-IPO plans, and the company is planning to file its Initial Public Offer documents soon.

“With the pandemic now receding, Senco is well-positioned for an expansion of its showroom network as well as building its digital presence,” Senco Gold managing director and CEO Suvankar Sen said.

More Stories on
IPOSenco Gold

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.