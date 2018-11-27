OLX ropes in German firm for offline pre-owned vehicles sale

A user can visit a nearby OLX Cash My Car store and request a free inspection.

OLX, India’s largest online marketplace for pre-owned goods and the leader in the online pre-owned automobile sector with an 85% market share, has entered into an alliance with Berlin-based start-up Frontier Car Group (FCG) for offline pre-owned car selling venture.

Also read: IndiGo clarifies you may still get free seat on web check-in, but here is the catch

Called ‘OLX Cash My Car’, which will not only complement OLX’s core offerings, but also enable users to either sell a pre-owned car directly on the OLX online platform or on the offline platform through local stores.

Frontier Car Group builds and operates pre-owned automotive marketplaces within emerging markets. Under the agreement, OLX and FCG will share technological resources, expertise and knowledge to build and operate OLX Cash My Car stores across Indian cities.

OLX Cash My Car is an end-to-end free service for users and is defined by speed, convenience and trust.

Also read: How to apply for petrol pump dealership: Key things to know as oil PSUs set to open 55,000 new retail outlets

A user can visit a nearby OLX Cash My Car store and request a free inspection. A vehicle inspection agent authorised by the company physically inspects the condition of the car and the documentation. On the basis of inspection, the car is auctioned online to OLX Cash My Car-empanelled channel partners and the best price is offered to the owner. Once the user accepts the offer, payment is received immediately by him and the vehicle is transferred, OLX said on Monday. The entire process can take less than 45 minutes, with all paperwork and transfer of RC and other documents being handled by OLX Cash My Car for free.