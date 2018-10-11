Olectra-BYD to invest Rs 700 crore for electric buses in Uttarakhand

The bus offers state-of-the-art technologies like CCTV camera, GPS navigation, panic button and many more to ensure the safety of passengers, company said in a statement. (File Image)

Electric vehicle manufacturer Olectra-BYD Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Uttarakhand government to deploy 500 AC Electric Buses in the state with an investment of Rs 700 crore. As per the pact, Hyderabad based Olectra Greentech in a strategic tie-up with China’s BYD Auto Industry will deploy the ‘Made in India’ eBuzz K7 (9 meter) and eBuzz K9 (12 meter) electric buses in the state.

Olectra-BYD has started trial run for one month between Dehradun to Mussoorie and the charging infrastructure has been installed at Dehradun, the company said in a statement. The bus offers state-of-the-art technologies like CCTV camera, GPS navigation, panic button and many more to ensure the safety of passengers, it said. “The impetus given to electric vehicles manufacturing and tax benefits to the manufacturers as well as buyers in the EV Policy, showcase the state government’s vision and commitment to conserve the environment,” Olectra Greentech Executive Director Naga Satyam N said.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel up to 250 km in a single charge. The MoU was signed between Uttarakhand Transport Corporation MD Brijesh Kumar Sant and Olectra Greentech Executive Director Naga Satyam N in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.