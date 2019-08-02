Ola, Uber will now be fined if user data leaks; govt tightens noose with Motor Amendment Bill

Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

As the Rajya Sabha passed Motor Amendment Bill on Wednesday, the cab aggregators like Ola and Uber will now come under government scrutiny and they can now be held accountable if user data is compromised or any violation is made under the IT Act. If the bill gets implemented, the cab-hailing applications can be fined between Rs 5,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. Further, cab aggregators will now be defined as marketplaces or digital immediaries which can be used to connect with drivers. Also, in case violations are found in driving licenses, the cab aggregators can be fined ranging from Rs 25,000-1,00,000.

Earlier, both Motor Vehicle Act and Information Technology Act were not applicable to cab aggregators due to which there was no point of accountability in case something untoward happened, Bar and Bench cited Indira Jaising, Senior Counsel, as saying a few days back. She had also said that cab aggregators were working in a vacuum and hence there is an urgent need for regulating them. Following this, the Supreme Court asked the government to bring cab aggregators to government scrutiny.

However, the SC direction was in the wake of lapses in women security and had asked the Centre to intervene to make cabs safer for women riders. Ola and Uber claim to have deployed safety features like emergency button, panic button, sharing location service. Still, several incidents have surfaced where accidents happened nonetheless.

Among other proposals, the government has imposed hefty penalties for rule violations. While the minimum fine for drunk driving has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000, other fines have also been increased by minimum five folds. The fine for rash driving is now Rs 5,000 from the previous Rs 1,000; driving without a licence will now attract a minimum fine of Rs 5,000 as against Rs 500 at present and for over-speeding, the rule breakers will be liable for a fine of Rs 1,000-2,000. Those found without seatbelts will be expected to pay Rs 1,000 as against Rs 100 at present.