Ola, Uber drivers have called off strike says NCP leader Dhananjay Munde

The drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber have called off their strike on the assurance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnvais, NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said here Monday. Munde called on the chief minister demanding the latter’s intervention into the matter. “The driver partners, who went on a strike from Sunday, called it off after a positive response from the Chief Minister,” Munde told PTI after meeting the CM tonight.

The leader of opposition in the Legislative Council also said the CM has constituted a committee under Transport secretary, to look into the demands of the drivers. “The Chief Minister has assured that the committee will submit its report in the second week after the winter session of the state Legislature ends,” Munde said.

The drivers of cab aggregators Ola and Uber had gone on a 12-day strike last month over lower earnings due to fuel price hike. The strike was called off on November 3, following assurances from the aggregators and the state administration that the cab aggregators would prepare a new fare chart on price-per-km basis by mid-November, which will take into consideration the rising fuel prices.