Ola to put 10,000 electric vehicles on road in 12 months

Ola on Monday announced ‘Mission: Electric’, with a commitment to place 10,000 e-rickshaws and electric

auto-rickshaws in its service in the next 12 months. Building on the pioneering electric vehicles (EVs) pilot by the company in Nagpur, Ola believes electrification can improve outcomes for drivers, customers, and its business model.

The company will develop ‘Mission: Electric’ as a platform to bring one million EVs on the road by 2021. Ola will work with driver-partners, cities, vehicle manufacturers and battery companies to make sustainable technologies cost-effective and viable in daily mobility.

Ola is the market leader in app-based hailing and intends to leverage its scale to bring cleaner, more comfortable and safer products to market, a press release by the firm said. Ola is in discussions with several state governments to create an appropriate policy environment to deploy electric three-wheelers. It is also talking to OEM partners and EV innovators globally to bring vehicles on the road in a planned and phased manner. With the addition of 10,000 vehicles across three cities, Ola is quickly set to become one of the largest EV fleet operators in the world.

“Three-wheelers are a vital means of transportation and a source of livelihood for millions of people every day. It also represents an immediate opportunity to improve outcomes for all stakeholders while reducing pollution across towns and cities,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola. “Less than a year ago, we launched India’s first multi-modal electric pilot in Nagpur. After more than 4 million electric km travelled and many lessons learned, we are significantly expanding our commitment to electrify mobility in India,” he added.

Ola launched its first e-vehicle project in Nagpur on May 26, 2017, which was inaugurated Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari.