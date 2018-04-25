Ola steps up passenger safety, sets up safety council in sync with Brasilia Declaration

Indian cab hailing behemoth Ola has initiated Safety Council, bringing together organisations and individual achievers from various sectors viz. urban transport, climate change, women’s safety, security management, traffic management, and emergency management services. Ola’s Safety Council would be a first for the ride-sharing industry, globally, stated the company in its media release.

Aligned with Brasilia Declaration, that aims to half the number of road accidents and deaths by 2020, Ola Safety Council will bring together members’ knowledge, data, technology, and local networks. The council will also work alongside policy makers, state transport authorities, traffic police departments, and other relevant stakeholders to create solutions that enhance ride and road safety on Ola as well as the ecosystem at large.

Speaking on the formation of Safety Council, Mr Nitesh Prakash, Sr Director, Operations at Ola said, “Ola as a safety first organisation, is proud to partner with eminent experts who have done exceptional work in public safety. Given the rich experience of safety experts backed by Ola’s tech prowess and country wide reach, the industry first Council will further strengthen the mobility safety ecosystem in the country. The intent is to galvanize public-private partnerships through multi-stakeholder approach, bringing in measurable impact.”

Its member organisations include Indian Road Safety Campaign, road safety arm of Solve, represented by Amar Srivastava, Founder-President and Centre for Social Research, represented by Dr. Ranjana Kumari, Director. While its individual members include Dr. OP Agarwal, Head – World Resources Institute (WRI), Dr. Parvinder Singh Pasricha, IPS (Retd.), Former Director General of Police and Dr. GV Ramana Rao, Director – GVK EMRI, Emergency Medicine Learning Centre (EMLC) & Research.

According to the Brasilia declaration each year, 1.5 lakh people are killed and 5 lakh injured on Indian roads, highest in the world. In 2016, the ministry of road transport and highways announced the government’s resolve to reduce the number of road accidents and deaths by half by 2020. The commitment made as a part of the Brasilia declaration, adopted at the second global high-level conference on road safety held in Brazil 2015 by 2200 delegates.

The council will adopt a multi-functional approach work based on the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety pillars — strengthened road safety management capacities, improved safety of road infrastructure and broader transport networks, enhanced safety of vehicles, Improved behaviour of road users and improved post-crash care

Commenting on the safety issues, Dr. GV Ramana Rao, Director – GVK EMRI, Emergency Medicine Learning Centre (EMLC) & Research, “Ola, being a home-grown ride-sharing company with an extensive network of 10 lakh+ driver-partners and presence in 110+ cities, is well positioned to play a pivotal role in supporting the government’s vision for enhanced road safety. Every Ola driver partner can be a ‘Good Samaritan’ and ‘first responder’ in post-crash situation, if needed.”