Ola says shared mobility, choosing right vehicle segment can ensure success of EVs in India

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 10:32 PM

The report noted that the highest proportions of passenger-kilometres travelled are by public and shared vehicles. Also, the largest fleets in the country are maintained by government agencies, civic bodies and app-based aggregators.

Ola, shared mobility, right vehicle segment, ensure success, EV, India, ola cabOla says shared mobility, choosing right vehicle segment can ensure success of EVs in India

Commercial and public transport systems have “more compelling economics” of using electric vehicles (EVs) over private cars, given the low operating costs of these environment-friendly vehicles, a report by Ola Mobility Institute (OMI) Tuesday said. The report – based on insights from Ola’s EV project in Nagpur – also stated that it would make sense to focus on electrifying vehicles with the highest demand and utility in the Indian context i.e. two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

“High upfront costs, lack of charging infrastructure and uncertain performance of a battery-powered vehicle may hold back rapid adoption of e-mobility for private users…(also) appropriate prioritisation of vehicle segments for electrification may prove to be critical to the adoption of e-mobility,” the report pointed out.

It added that apart from incentivising purchase of EVs, “usage-based incentives” for electric vehicles will “accelerate innovation, encourage early adopters, enable new business models, and promote low-cost shared mobility services”.

The report noted that the highest proportions of passenger-kilometres travelled are by public and shared vehicles. Also, the largest fleets in the country are maintained by government agencies, civic bodies and app-based aggregators.

“Hence, shared, public and commercial transport electric vehicles are better poised to bring down the total cost of ownership as opposed to an EV being used as a personal vehicle,” it explained.

The report said the pilot had shown substantial potential for battery swapping as a reliable charging mechanism for small format vehicles.

“During the Nagpur pilot, lithium-ion battery swapping increased the available operating time for three wheelers by 25 per cent compared to fixed battery systems, and by 50 per cent when compared to lead-acid battery powered alternatives,” it said.

Additionally, the report also suggested usage of renewable energy to power EV infrastructure that also helps in reducing average electricity expense.

“The Nagpur pilot was designed to provide first-hand experience to inform a viable business model for electric vehicles at scale. We are convinced that the growing base of renewable energy combined with sound policy measures to promote high utilization of electric vehicles can make India an exemplar for market-based electric vehicle ecosystem,” OMI Senior Vice President and Head Anand Shah said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Ola says shared mobility, choosing right vehicle segment can ensure success of EVs in India
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition