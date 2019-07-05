Ola gets public hire licence in London

By Srinath Srinivasan

Ride hailing company OLA has been granted public hire vehicle (PHV) licence by Transport For London (TFL), the transport authority of London city. Any vehicle that seats up to eight passengers and is available for hire with a driver requires a PHV licence. The company is expected to launch services officially before this year end. Confirming the development, an Ola spokesperson said, “London is one of the world’s most iconic cities and hosts a progressive mobility environment.

We couldn’t be more excited to bring Ola to London in the time ahead! We are looking forward to building world-class mobility offerings for London, by collaborating with drivers, riders, the government and local authorities. Londoners will hear more from us closer to our launch in the city, as we get ready to serve them.” In March, the company had obtained PHV license in Liverpool, Birmingham and Reading.

Ola entered the United Kingdom in August 2018, offering services initially in Cardiff. It soon expanded to Bath, Exeter and Bristol . With this licence it will launch in London, which has a population of over 8 million people, and will become the only operator to have both PHVs and black cabs. Over 10,000 drivers have registered themselves on the Ola platform in the UK. The company is expected to collaborate with the local government bodies to solve for transportation problems and come up with innovative solutions unlike its India operations.

In February 2018, the company had started operations in Australia and had presence in seven cities in the region. Uber, Ola’s main competitor, has been strong in the UK with more than triple the number of driver partners as Ola in the UK.

Ola is said to have more than 1.2 million driver partners spread across India, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. During it’s launch campaign in Liverpool, Ola UK had used auto-rickshaws and offered free rides to customers in the city for a day. However, it didn’t continue as auto-rickshaws are not an approved mode of transport in the UK.

In the past, both Ola and Uber have raised investments from common investors namely Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management LLC and SoftBank with SoftBank investing heavily in both the cab aggregators. In 2017, SoftBank invested over $1.1 billion in Ola. In 2018, it became the largest shareholder in Uber.

Recently, Kia motors and Hyundai have also strategically invested in the Indian cab aggregator. Ola in the UK will have to succeed in mastering pricing, cab availability and compensating drivers fairly where it’s competitor Uber has an edge due to longer presence and at the same time has faced criticisms in the past.