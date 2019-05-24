title-bar

Ola Fleet Tech gets Rs 40-crore loan from Tata Motors Finance

By: |
Published: May 24, 2019 4:08:05 AM

Ola Electric Mobility, which is currently running several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions, had raised Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by US-based Tiger Global Management and Matrix India in March.

In 2017, Ola Fleet Technologies is understood to have secured a Rs 1,000-crore term loan from.

Tata Motors Finance Solutions has extended a loan of `40 crore to Ola Fleet Technologies, the cab-leasing subsidiary of Ola, according to documents sourced from business signals platform paper.vc. The loan amount will be used for the purchase of Neo electric vehicles by the company on commercial registration, the documents showed.

Coimbatore-based automotive component manufacturer Jayem Automotives is developing an electric version of Tata Nano. The rebranded Nano has been granted government subsidy of `1.24 lakh that puts electric vehicle in the same category as Mahindra e20 and Tata Tigor EV. Reportedly, 400 units of Neo will be supplied to Ola for its Hyderabad fleet.

“After including the government subsidy and bumping up the price of the Nano to incorporate all the fancy stuff that the Neo will likely incorporate (bluetooth, power windows, air-conditioning, EV stack), it looks like that the Ola order is still much larger than the earlier reported number of 400 Neos. It seems more like between 1,000 and 1,300 Neos ready for rollout as Olas,” the analysts at paper.vc said.
Started in 2015, Ola’s cab-leasing service allows drivers to rent taxis at cheaper interest rates. In 2017, Ola Fleet Technologies is understood to have secured a `1,000-crore term loan from

Yes Bank to purchase commercial vehicles to add to its fleet. The tenure of the loan provided by Tata Motors Finance Solutions is 60 months. The agreement was executed on March 28, the documents showed. Ola aims to bring one million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2022. Ola Electric Mobility, which is currently running several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions, had raised Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by US-based Tiger Global Management and Matrix India in March.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Ola Fleet Tech gets Rs 40-crore loan from Tata Motors Finance
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition