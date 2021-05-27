Ola completes vaccination for over 50% of employees and dependents

Ola completed vaccination of those above 45 years of age in April and the drive to vaccinate the rest began early last week after the government opened up vaccination for all 18 plus age groups in May.

Homegrown online ride-hailing company Ola on Wednesday announced that it has administered the first dose of vaccinations for over 50% of its employees and their dependents. In March, Ola had committed that it would provide free vaccination to all of its employees and their dependents as well as its contractors, consultants, advisors and their immediate dependents.

Ola completed vaccination of those above 45 years of age in April and the drive to vaccinate the rest began early last week after the government opened up vaccination for all 18 plus age groups in May. The drive is going on in Bengaluru where the majority of Ola’s employees are and will expand to other cities in the coming weeks as vaccine supplies improve, the company said in a statement.

Ola has partnered with leading hospitals and has set up the vaccination camp within the Ola campus.

Rohit Munjal, group CHRO at Ola said, “Health and safety of our people are paramount and at Ola, we have been focused on taking a comprehensive view and providing meaningful support so our people and their loved ones can stay healthy and safe whether they are at work or home. Our efforts encompass not just employees but our broader community including contractors, advisors, consultants as well as drivers and consumers.”

Ola has also set up testing facilities on the campus itself and every employee who wants to visit the office must get a negative test result before they are allowed entry. In addition, any employee can get their test done at any time by contacting Ola’s Covid Action Team who will schedule the test at home. All test costs are borne by Ola. In total, so far Ola has carried out nearly 15,000 RT-PCR tests.

In addition, Ola Foundation has initiated O2forIndia drive to provide oxygen concentrators for free through the Ola App. Consumers can log into the Ola app and request an oxygen concentrator and Ola will then pick up the concentrator via one of its cabs and bring it to the consumer’s doorstep. Once the consumer is better, Ola will pick it back up and get it ready for the next patient. The concentrator and the pickup and drop are entirely free, it said.