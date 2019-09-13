Ola Bike expands business to 150 cities across India

Ola Bike faces major competition from UberMOTO and Rapido in this space. (Reuters)

Indian ride hailing giant Ola has announced the expansion of its Ola Bike offering to 150 cities across the country in a bid to strengthen its position as India’s largest player in the micro-mobility space. The company plans to scale up its presence and introduce the category in hundreds of new towns and cities over the next 12 months.

With Ola Bike, the company is making inroads into the hinterlands of India, enabling local population there to have access to affordable, reliable and convenient on-demand transportation. Ola Bike faces major competition from UberMOTO and Rapido in this space.

Talking about the offering, Arun Srinivas, chief sales and marketing officer at Ola, said, “Ola Bike has enabled citizens from the smallest of towns such as Chapra in Bihar to large metropolitan areas such as Gurgaon with access to quick, reliable and affordable mobility.” Today, the rates start at as low as Rs 5 per kilometer in this two wheeler offering by Ola, which is expected to attract a large consumer base across the country.

He added, “Ola Bike is also helping build sustainable livelihoods for our fast-growing network of close to 300,000 partners from within these ecosystems of cities and towns, creating opportunities like never before for the youth of the nation. We aim to impact over a million Bike-partners in the coming year.” Across its various mobility offerings, Ola hosts the largest network of over 2 million driver-partners ensuring a regular source of income for them. Ola Bike was first introduced in 2016 as a last-mile mobility solution in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Jaipur. Following those cities, the services expanded to Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Kolkata and smaller towns such as Gaya in Bihar, Bikaner in Rajasthan and Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh.

The Karnataka Transport Department banned the operation of bike taxis in the state way back in 2016, citing approval related issues. Following Ola, Rapido also came under the state government’s slack earlier this year, a crackdown that happened for the second time in the state. A couple of hundreds of bikes were also seized from these operators during the bans. Currently, various state governments along with the central government are working on refining the guidelines of bike taxis in the country. Ola has filed a petition at Karnataka High Court to operate Ola Bike services.