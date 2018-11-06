Ola accelerates international expansion with New Zealand foray

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 9:51 AM

After Australia and the UK, Indian ride-hailing company Ola is now foraying into New Zealand and will offer it's services in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Ola’s service will include safety features like in-app emergency button that enables customers to instantly share important ride information, such as real-time ride tracking, location co-ordinates and vehicle and driver information.

After Australia and the UK, Indian ride-hailing company Ola is now foraying into New Zealand and will offer it’s services in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. The company, which started it’s international operations earlier this year, in a statement, said customers can book rides within the three major cities and can also be picked up from Auckland and Wellington airports.

“Entering New Zealand is an important step for Ola, and the ride-sharing industry here. Over recent weeks, we have received enthusiastic feedback from drivers across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch,” Brian Dewil, New Zealand Country Manager for Ola said. Ola’s service will include safety features like in-app emergency button that enables customers to instantly share important ride information, such as real-time ride tracking, location co-ordinates and vehicle and driver information.

Every vehicle is inspected to ensure it is roadworthy and every driver undertakes a police check, Ola said. Ola operates in seven cities across Australia with over 50,000 drivers registered on the platform and has completed over two million rides, the statement added.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Ola accelerates international expansion with New Zealand foray
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition