Oil PSUs to float website to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat

October 14, 2020 11:04 PM

The portal will provide opportunities to new entrepreneurs and existing manufacturers to invest and expand their manufacturing base in India.

Engineers India Limited will be leading the development of the portal from concept to commissioning.

Public sector oil companies such as IOC and ONGC will launch a portal to provide information on their capital goods requirements to domestic industry in line with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. The portal “aims to highlight the capital goods requirement of oil and gas majors besides the items related to maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO),” an Indian Oil Corp (IOC) press release said.

It will provide opportunities to new entrepreneurs and existing manufacturers to invest and expand their manufacturing base in India. “This portal shall also provide real-time data, along with visual indicators in the form of graphs and charts, to facilitate decision making for the apex management and other stakeholders,” it said.
For this, a special Task Force, under the leadership of the Oil Secretary has been formed. The Taskforce comprises the heads of various oil and gas PSUs such as IOC, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Engineers India Ltd, GAIL, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, as well as private refiners.

Engineers India Limited will be leading the development of this portal from concept to commissioning under the guidance of this task force, it said. The development of the portal is being monitored and reviewed regularly by Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who at a review on Wednesday said the proposed portal should provide information on procurements made from micro/small enterprises or from SC/ST/women entrepreneurs.

He emphasised the need to develop the portal on a war footing basis to further the cause of a self-reliant India, the statement said. “Our main purpose is to make our contractors dream big and contribute towards an AtmaNirbhar Bharat”, said Tarun Kapoor, Oil Secretary, during a separate webinar for contractors of oil and gas PSUs. The webinar highlighted the features of a dedicated web portal for the Vendors.

  3. Oil PSUs to float website to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat
