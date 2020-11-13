  • MORE MARKET STATS

Oil India makes gas discovery in Assam

November 13, 2020 2:23 PM

Oil India Ltd (OIL) said well Dinjan-1 in Tinsukia petroleum mining lease (PML) in the upper Assam basin struck hydrocarbons.

The well encountered about 10 meters of hydrocarbon-bearing sands, it said.

Oil India Ltd, the nation’s second-largest state oil producer, on Friday said it has made a natural gas discovery at a well drilled in Tinsukia, Assam.

“The discovery will open up new areas for further oil and gas exploration in Assam and would help in enhancing the gas production with future appraisal and development activities,” the company said in a statement.

On testing, it produced gas at the rate of 115,000 standard cubic meters per day.

OIL, whose majority of operations are concentrated in the north-east, did not indicate the reserves the discovery may hold.

