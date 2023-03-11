Offline sales bring 10-15% of revenue, eyeing 2.5x online sales growth by year end, says Sirona founder

While the offline market is growing significantly post the pandemic, feminine hygiene brand Sirona’s offline retail channel contributes to around 10-15 per cent to the overall revenue generated at the brand, said Deep Bajaj, Co-founder, Sirona. While the brand’s foray into offline retail has been recent, Sirona is focusing on its offline network of product offerings. “Keeping this in mind, we want to grow our offline channel from base to 70-80 per cent till the end of this financial year,” Deep Bajaj told FinancialExpress.com. For online marketplace, however, the brand is aiming for a 2.5x sales growth by the year end. Sirona was founded in 2014 and raised Rs 100 crore in a series B funding round from D2C beauty unicorn Good Glamm Group, in December 2021.

Tell us about your expansion plans

We have expanded the availability of Sirona products in the Indian Navy Canteen (INC), and additionally have a Sirona product vending machine at Delhi Airport, GMR and a leading Corporate in the IT Office and development space. For the upcoming months, we plan on focusing on our core products and existing range in the intimate, menstrual and hair removal solutions. Our aim is to strengthen the product range in feminine hygiene category in the next two quarters and create more avenues to sell them as well.

Which, among online and offline retail channels, are you betting on for better sales numbers?

The offline market has grown significantly post-pandemic, and product visibility at different retail chains boosts sales and brand growth as a whole. Keeping this in mind, we want to grow our offline channel from base to 70-80 per cent till the end of this financial year. For the online marketplace, which has been our stronghold, we are aiming for a 2.5x growth by year end. We have already seen a 55-60 per cent growth since the beginning of this financial year. We are already bestselling on some of the leading e-commerce apps and portals, and our D2C channel is also showing promising growth.

What percentage of your sales come from offline retail channels as compared to online channels? Are you considering introducing subscription plans as well?

The retail (offline) channel contributes about 10-15 per cent to the overall revenue generated at Sirona, but there is tremendous promise for growth based on consumer and vendor feedback and calls for refilling stock of products. We will focus more on our offline network of product offerings. We already have a subscription plan on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Blinkit, Big Basket (Subscribe and Save or SNS), boosted with coupons or extra discounts for products that people need every month. We aim to start a subscription plan on our D2C app and website as well.

What percentage of your overall revenue comes from metro cities and from tier-II & beyond towns?

Considering the metropolitan cities of India, 37 per cent of our sales come from there and the rest comes from non-metro cities. Also, the South Indian market consistently shows promising growth with almost 40 per cent sales coming from there and 60 per cent from rest of India.

What is your business outlook for the year 2023?

The company is on the track to witness a 100 per cent growth in FY23 (from FY22). We have witnessed a 45 per cent growth in our core marketplace business by penetrating new categories in the intimate and menstrual hygiene space and building our category on new portals, particularly Meesho and quick commerce. Our international marketplace business has shown a 2x growth, owing to our expansion in other geographies on Amazon. The company has witnessed an exponential growth (quadrupled growth) in D2C channel over the last financial year’22. In FY24, we shall invest in new product categories and channels to more than double the business.