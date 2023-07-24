scorecardresearch
OfficeBanao appoints Akhilesh Agarwal as its new head of finance

In his new role and the head of finance, Akhilesh Agarwal will work towards driving the company’s financial growth by spearheading finance, controllership, and governance, streamlining processes and systems and identifying areas for improvement.

Akhilesh Agarwal, Head of Finance, OfficeBanao

Technology-led workspace interiors platform OfficeBanao announced the appointment of Akhilesh Agarwal as its new Head of Finance. In his new role and the head of finance, Akhilesh Agarwal will work towards driving the company’s financial growth by spearheading finance, controllership, and governance, streamlining processes and systems and identifying areas for improvement. “He will oversee the company’s financial stack, encompassing financial planning, expense management, tax compliance, financial legal compliance, and the establishment of a robust company portfolio to attract various opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

Akhilesh Agarwal has over 15 years of experience in the finance domain and has worked previously with OYO as the India CFO as well as in companies like Airtel and Vodafone. “As a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, he has provided significant value in his leadership roles across these companies in areas including performance management, P&L delivery, controllership, as well as cash planning to drive growth as well as sustainability,” it said.

“With his exceptional financial acumen and in-depth understanding of the finance landscape, he will be instrumental in streamlining processes and policies to ensure best industry practices and zero non-compliance along with delivering a healthy balance sheet. His leadership and contribution will be invaluable in scaling OfficeBanao,” said Tushar Mittal, Founder & CEO, OfficeBanao.

Akhilesh Agarwal, Head of Finance, OfficeBanao, said, “I am excited about the opportunity to contribute my expertise and experience towards enhancing the financial sustainability of the organization.”

OfficeBanao is a workspace interiors platform headquartered in Gurugram. The company offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions for commercial interiors, including small office spaces

First published on: 24-07-2023 at 20:43 IST

