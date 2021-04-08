  • MORE MARKET STATS

Office space leasing declines 36 pc in Jan-March amid COVID-19 pandemic: Report

By: |
April 8, 2021 5:23 PM

Net absorption of office space fell to 5.53 million sq ft in January-March 2021 from 8.6 million sq ft in the year-ago period across seven major cities, mainly due to plunge in demand in Mumbai that is facing a severe second wave of the pandemic.

As per the JLL India data, in Bengaluru, prominent office market, the net leasing dropped to 2.2 million sq ft in January March 2021, from 2.7 million sq ft in the same period last year.As per the JLL India data, in Bengaluru, prominent office market, the net leasing dropped to 2.2 million sq ft in January March 2021, from 2.7 million sq ft in the same period last year.

Net leasing of office space dipped 36 per cent to 5.5 million sq ft across seven major cities during January-March this year on lower demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant JLL India.
Office rents, however, remained stable.

Net absorption of office space fell to 5.53 million sq ft in January-March 2021 from 8.6 million sq ft in the year-ago period across seven major cities, mainly due to plunge in demand in Mumbai that is facing a severe second wave of the pandemic.

Related News

As per the JLL India data, in Bengaluru, prominent office market, the net leasing dropped to 2.2 million sq ft in January March 2021, from 2.7 million sq ft in the same period last year.

Mumbai, another key market, witnessed a sharp fall in leasing of office space to 0.2 million sq ft from 2.1 million sq ft.

Chennai saw decline in office leasing to 0.4 million sq ft from 0.9 million sq ft, while Delhi-NCR witnessed fall to 1.1 million sq ft from 1.5 million sq ft. However, net leasing of office space grew to 1.1 million sq ft in Hyderabad from 0.9 million sq ft in the year-ago period. Kolkata also witnessed growth to 0.04 million sq ft from 0.02 million sq ft.
Pune also saw a marginal rise in leasing to 0.5 million sq ft from 0.4 million sq ft.

On the supply side, JLL India reported that new completions during the first quarter of 2021 were recorded at 13.43 million sq ft, which is 56 per cent up from 8.6 million sq ft in the first quarter of 2020.

JLL India Chief Economist and Head (Research and REIS) Samantak Das said, “As the vaccination drive is gaining momentum and occupiers remain cautiously optimistic, the year 2021 is expected to witness close to 38 million sq ft of new completions, while net absorption is likely to hover around the 30 million sq ft with a marginal downward bias.”

In full year 2020, net absorption stood at around 26 million sq ft.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Office space leasing declines 36 pc in Jan-March amid COVID-19 pandemic Report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India Inc set to login 15-17% revenue growth in Q4 FY’21: Report
2Strong growth in new seller addition in India despite pandemic: Amazon
3Relief for OYO subsidiary in ‘bankruptcy’ case as NCLAT stays insolvency proceeding