Office leasing transaction volumes in Indian cities pip several Asia Pacific peers

Recording 15.3 million square feet of annual leasing, Bengaluru is second to Tokyo — which has registered the highest office leasing volumes of 81 million sq ft in 2019.

Annual leasing transaction volumes of four Indian office markets — Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and the National Capital Region (NCR) — have pipped several cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Singapore, among others, in the Asia Pacific region.

Recording 15.3 million square feet of annual leasing, Bengaluru is second to Tokyo — which has registered the highest office leasing volumes of 81 million sq ft in 2019. In all, six out of the top eight Indian cities feature in the top 10 markets in the APAC region, according to property consultancy firm Knight Frank.

Driven by demand from three segments — IT, BFSI and co-working office —transaction activity touched 60.6 million sq ft in India in 2019, which is at a historic high.

In terms of investments, since 2011, the Indian real estate sector has received an equity investment of $22.7 billion across office, retail and warehousing assets. Of the total, Indian office assets contributed 57% share or $13 billion worth of equity investments.