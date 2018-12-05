Off the shelf: Wait for Baleno gets shorter

The waiting time for Baleno, which in Nov 2017 was 10 weeks, has come down to only a few days, thanks to the Gujarat factory starting production & some weakening of demand.
By Pritish raj
