OECD-ICRIER Report: ‘Negative policy effect on farmers’

India’s food and agriculture policies have an aggregate effect of reducing gross farm revenues, a new OECD-Icrier report has said, and estimated that during 2014-16, the reduction was over 6% a year. Even as farmers got large subsidies for inputs like fertilisers, power and irrigation, low market prices for their produce — which are below global levels — resulted in overall negative producer support, the report highlighted, and reckoned that for 2000-16, overall producer support estimate was around -14% on average.

At a time the government has pledged that minimum support prices (MSPs) for crops would be 50% above the paid-out costs at the minimum (on Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs or CCEA announced kharif 2018-19 MSPs for 14 crops under this policy), the report proposed a rather contrarian approach. Calling for a system where market signals determine the production choices, it asked for a review of the process where MSPs are set in relation to production costs. This, it said, is necessary to avoid “locking in inefficient high-cost production and raising prices for consumers”. It added: “(The government may) improve farmers’ remuneration through market reforms and more competitive practices and not by… potentially costly and wasteful procurement systems.”

Part of the OECD’s serial food and agriculture reviews, the report called for a series of reforms to achieve higher agriculture growth and ensure better income to farmers: Lifting of export curbs for creating stable and predictable market environment, reduction of tariffs and other restrictions on imports, food subsidies as lump sum transfers (direct benefit transfer) or under a food-stamp type of mechanism, reform in market regulations and strengthening of market functioning across states, a further boost to electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM).

According to OECD-Icrier, input subsidies for farming provided through the budget should be frozen and then gradually withdrawn. This fund should rather be used for providing general services like infrastructure and innovation in the sector. They also suggested to the government to encourage private sector in the domestic agri-market operations.

Ashok Gulati, professor at Icrier, said steps like export bans or imposition of minimum export prices (MEP) are best avoided and if these are resorted to control domestic price rises during exigencies, should not be continued for years. He said the policy impediments are like implicit tax on farmers since they are not helping them to realise better rates.

Gulati said the first and foremost thing is to undertake agricultural market reforms through the new model APMC Act and the online platform eNAM. Asked about how the Centre can do it since it is state subject, he said even the green and white revolutions were undertaken successfully by roping in the states. The report said states should encouraged to avoid “cherry-picking” (on APMC proposals) and the provisions should be adopted in a harmonised and consistent way.

The report also said that fertiliser subsidies should be scaled back and initial steps should be to end the subsidy rate that varies with international prices. A fixed nominal subsidy may be there for fertilisers.

Ken Ash, OECD Director for Trade and Agriculture, said, “Many of the policy recommendations in the report are well known to the Indian government, and action on some are already underway. But more can and should be done, and we look forward to continuing to work with India, and to support its efforts to improve outcomes for consumers and farmers alike.”