Odisha steel output set to cross 100 MTPA by 2030: Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The minister was speaking during a workshop in Bhubaneswar, the steel ministry said. (Twitter image)

The central government is working on strengthening the steel ecosystem in Odisha whose steel production is set to cross 100 million tonnes per annum by 2030, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said.

“Today Odisha is the highest steel producing state in the country. We are working to strengthen the steel ecosystem in Odisha. By 2030, Odisha’s steel production alone is set to cross 100 MTPA. Odisha is going to be the nerve centre of Mission Purvodaya in steel,” Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was quoted as saying in a statement.

Kalinganagar, he said, will be the hub of the clusterisation programme involving entire eastern India.

“Moving beyond just producing primary steel, we will create an ecosystem of ancilliary, value added products, capital goods with industry participation,” he added.

The minister was speaking during a workshop in Bhubaneswar, the steel ministry said.

Pradhan said that with Japan as the partner country, the government was looking forward to make Odisha, the nerve centre of Purvodaya in steel sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for Mission Purvodaya, that is Eastern India driving the national growth and propelling India towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

“We are organising series of workshops to deliberate on how to increase steel usage in India. We have rightly chosen Japan as our partner country who will guide us for making Indian steel ecosystem bigger both in qualitative and quantitative terms,” the minister said.

“Today, $5 billion infrastructure spending is being done only in Odisha in developing railways, roads, airports, pipelines, bridges etc. We have achieved 100 per cent electrification in Odisha. Eight crore new LPG connections have been given to the poorest of the poor. We have an ambitious plan to build next generation infra and boost economic growth,” he said.