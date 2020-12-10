  • MORE MARKET STATS

Odisha government allots land to 28 MSME projects

December 10, 2020 7:47 PM

The high-level land allotment committee sanctioned land for different units, mostly in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, they said.

The Odisha government on Thursday allotted land to 28 projects, having a total investment layout of around Rs 588 crore with a direct employment potential of 3,245 people, officials said.

“The projects requiring land allotment are mostly MSME units from varied sectors like seafood processing, IT and ITES, automobiles, agro-food processing, tourism, light engineering, warehousing, seed processing and manufacturing, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha CMD SK Singh said.

These projects have been recommended by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), the District Level Single Window Clearance Authority (DLSWCA) and different nodal agencies, he said.

While giving the nod for allotment of land to the units, Chief Secretary AK Tripathy directed the entrepreneurs to complete their construction works within the scheduled timeline.

He also directed departments concerned to extend facilitating support for early grounding and commissioning of the projects.

Twelve investment projects were recommended by the SLSWCA and the nodal agencies, and sixteen projects recommended by DLSWCA were considered for land allotment, officials said.

The major units that received land include B-One Business House Pvt Ltd for a seafood processing unit and Falcon Marine Exports for a shrimp processing unit at Seafood Park in Deras, UBN Software Solutions Pvt Ltd in Infovalley-II, and World Skill Center in Mancheswar Industrial Estate.

