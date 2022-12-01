Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone of Vedanta Aluminium Park 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid the foundation of a mega aluminium park, to be set up by Vedanta Ltd. The chief minister laid the foundation stone by pressing the button in presence of Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal at the Make In Odisha, 2022 Conclave here. Spread over 253 acres at Jharsuguda, the Vedanta Aluminium Park will be one of India’s largest metal parks, Agarwal said.

The project is a joint venture between Vedanta Aluminium and the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation. Rahul Sharma, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, told reporters that the proposed park will be a world-class industrial facility where companies can set up their manufacturing units and draw hot metal (molten aluminium) from Vedanta’s smelter at Jharsuguda.

Vedanta’s aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda is one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, with a capacity of 1.75 million tonnes per annum.

“Odisha, with its natural advantages, is the Aluminium Capital of India today, and has the potential to become the Aluminium Capital of the world. Over the years, Vedanta has invested over 1 lakh crore and created over 5 lakh direct and indirect livelihood opportunities in the state. Now the Vedanta Aluminium Park will bring more downstream players to Odisha to maximize value addition and further deepen the industrialisation in the state,” said Agarwal.