Odisha bags Rs 10.48 trn worth of investment intent at Make in Odisha conclave

Odisha received Rs 10.48 trillion worth of investment intent across 741 proposals at the five-day-long Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 held in Bhubaneswar.

Minerals, metal, metal ancillary and downstream received maximum intent of over Rs 5.49 trillion. This was followed by power, renewable and green energy sector at Rs 2.38 trillion. Logistics and infrastructure sector are likely to attract investments of Rs 1.19 trillion.

Some of the other prime sectors to attract investments include fertilisers, petrochemicals, chemicals and plastics manufacturing, cement, textile, IT and ITeS, food processing and agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, among others.

JSW Group, Adani Ports and SEZ, Vedanta and Essar Group are among the companies that have shown interest in making investments in the state.

The investments are expected to have employment potential of over 10.37 lakh in the state.