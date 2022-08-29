Odisha approves Rs 2005 crore investment in 10 industrial projects

The Odisha government on Monday accorded in-principle approval for setting of 10 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 2005.89 crore which would generate employment for 3,545 people in the state.The proposals under metal and metal downstream, pharmaceutical, chemical, infrastructure, and tourism are among the ten industrial projects which got nod of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) committee meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra.

Summa Real Media Private Limited’s proposal to set up a pharmaceutical manufacturing and research unit comprising pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing and pharmaceutical research and development centre with annual capacity of 1.6 billion units at Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar, Khurda district at an investment of Rs 200 crore got the SLSWCA nod.

This project will generate employment opportunities for over 1,280 people.The committee also approved the proposals of Sanvira Industries Limited to set up a Carbon Electrode Paste manufacturing plant (Capacity 100,000 MT) in Danagadi of Jajpur district at an investments of Rs 205.44 crore. This will generate employment for 260 people.

A proposal to set up a manufacturing unit of Chemicals (Sulphuric Acid, Surfactant) and Fine Fabric/ HDPE/ PPWoven Sacks of annual capacity 144000 MT and 24000 MT by Sai Bulk Bags Private Limited in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur district, at an investment of Rs 135.95 crore, also got the approval. The project will generate employment opportunities for 301 persons.The SLSWCA also gave its nod to set up 0.11 MTPA Ferro Alloys plant (2×24 MVA) in Badchana, Jajpur district, by United Ferrocast Private Limited at an investment of Rs 261.1 crore with employment opportunities for 376 people.Balento Enterprises Private Limited got the approval for a 5 MTPA Iron Ore Beneficiation plant and 3 MTPA Pellet plant in Jhumpura, Keonjhar district at an investment of Rs 775 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 314 people.

Oriclean Private Limited’s proposal for setting up of manufacturing unit for sauces, jams, jellies and marmalades with cumulative capacity of 60,000 MT per annum at an investment of Rs 88 crore with employment opportunities for 160 people at Tangi-Choudwar, Cuttack district, also got the approval.Approval was also given to DN Sea Shells Private Limited for setting up a shrimp processing unit in Seafood Park, Deras, in Khurda district at an investment of Rs 50.40 crore, which will generate employment for over 409 people.The committee approved the proposal of Runaya Aluminium Private Limited (RAPL) for setting up a 5000 MT Aluminium Powder and Pigments Plant in Jharsuguda district at an investment of Rs 80 crore generating employment opportunities for 125 persons.

Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Limited got the approval for expansion of their existing facility, Mayfair Palm Beach Resort creating employment potential for 120 persons at an investment of Rs 85 crore at Gopalpur-on-Sea, in the district of Ganjam.

The SLSWCA committee also approved the proposal for setting up of a Warehousing cum Logistic Park by Naresh Kumar and Co Pvt Ltd at Baghuapal, in Jajpur district at an investment of Rs 125 crore with an employment generation for 200 personnel.