Octanom unveils platform to help investors hedge portfolios

Octanom Tech, an investech start-up, on Monday, launched ‘HEDGED’, a machine-powered platform that provides trading solutions to retail investors.

Its in-built Nifty crash metre — which the firm says is the only predictive tool of its kind — is designed to forecast the onset of a crash or surge in the Nifty, and help investors position their portfolios accordingly.

Founder and CEO Rahul Ghose said close to 4% of Indians invest in the stock market, and any crash creates panic, which leads them to pull money out of the markets. The firm also introduced ‘Live Funds’, which are micro-sized investment funds curated by experts with built-in hedges to protect investors’ wealth from volatility. In addition, the app will offer ‘Hedged TV’ — a trader and investor-focused learning platform.

Pointing out that only fund managers and investment bankers have access to intelligence tech that can aid their decision-making process, Octanom plans to bring this tech to every retail trader and investor’s fingertips. “More than 50% of Indians’ savings are tied up in bank deposits, which has a huge opportunity cost due to sub-optimal returns. People and home-grown investors should become active participants and integral beneficiaries of this growth story,” said Ghose.

The company is planning three similar platforms over the next two years in India and the US. Ghose said the company, which is registered with Sebi as a Research Analyst, is looking to raise $3 million next month.

Ghose added that the firm is in talks with two large brokerage houses to be their exclusive partner.