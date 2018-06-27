OCS plans big expansion in Tier III, Tier IV cities; targets Rs 1000 cr turnover by 2020

OCS has developed a broad portfolio of services designed to support a wide range of organisations.

OCS Group, one of India’s leading facilities management company, plans to achieve Rs 1000 crore turnover by 2020. From a small family business over 100 years ago to a company that services over 100,000 clients in 40 countries, OCS is using Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform facilities management. In an interview to FinancialExpress.Com, Sumit Sabharwal – Managing Director, OCS Group India, says that the company is planning to expand in a big way in the country and is looking at reaching out to Tier III and Tier IV cities.

Last year OCS had set a target of Rs 1,000 crore revenue by the financial year 2020. What is the progress on that?

The past year has been one of significant change, re-focus and stabilisation for us as we amalgamated all of our businesses under one roof – OCS Group (India).

OCS has invested over Rs 350 crore and will continue to do so over the next two years in order to fund acquisitions as part of our expansion plans. We are offering economies of scale and a host of services to our customers, whilst also leveraging digital media platforms, automation in energy management, customer experience analytics and transformational predictive maintenance services. This will allow us to offer an integrated facilities management solution across multiple industries including healthcare, aviation, commercial, residential, manufacturing and information technology. Considering this, we are swiftly moving towards the turnover numbers which will be largely fuelled by organic growth in the areas in which we deliver services. As a result, the company is growing more than the industry growth rate.

Which are the sectors that are offering exponential growth for facilities management?

OCS has developed a broad portfolio of services designed to support a wide range of organisations. Drawing on our extensive experience, and working as a true partner alongside our customers, we are able to tailor our services to meet the unique demands of almost every market sector and deliver them to the highest standards. Our proficiency is in providing sustainable FM solutions to customers in Healthcare, Retail, Industrial & Manufacturing, Aviation & Airports, Education, Government and Commercial.

What value are you offering to customers vis-a-vis competitors?

We’re an international provider of state-of-the-art services at our customers’ premises. From our beginnings as a small family business over 100 years ago, we’ve scaled our specialisms and expertise to offer a range of high-quality, sustainable and internationally accredited services. We work at the heart of our customers’ businesses, and our sector expertise means we can design sustainable service solutions that align with their business strategies whilst our operational teams offer experience and expertise in a wide range of sectors and services. We believe in a self-delivery model which means we don’t outsource to other providers to deliver on our core areas of expertise. Unlike our competitors, who resort to sub-contracting, we deploy our own employees at the customers’ premises to ensure high-quality service. We help businesses to boost productivity, improve environmental footprints, enhance brand image and ultimately reduce cost whilst increasing quality.

What are your expansion plans particularly in Tier II and Tier III cities?

We are already present in Tier II cities. We are now looking at reaching out to the Tier III and Tier IV cities in India.

What are the evolving technology and trends, particularly automation in the facilities management space and how is OCS leveraging these?

Facilities Management has evolved rapidly from its original model of providing housekeeping jobs in offices or big malls. FM has gained significant importance and there is a paradigm shift both in terms of service offerings and technology. Today it is all about tailored solutions backed by expertise and a deep understanding of what the needs of a business are. The Cloud is the next big thing in corporates, allowing seamless collaboration amongst owners and their professional advisers, and suppliers engaged in delivering and operating built assets, or facilities. It is growing at the rate of 20% per year as companies get comfortable with the idea that storing their information on distant servers is actually, in most cases, less risky than storing the same information within their local IT environment.

The Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are also transforming facilities management, creating a digital revolution and one of the industry’s hottest trends. Offering alternative mechanisms for success using simple, low-cost sensor devices to provide valuable data in real-time. This is a key enabler in providing smart, resilient, sustainable and productive buildings.

These technologies have opened up a whole new way of working for OCS by allowing us to create business cases based on strong, reliable data resulting in a measurable return on investment and smart cost-avoidance and cost-savings techniques which ultimately extends the life of the assets for which we are responsible for.

Are there any partnerships in the pipeline?

We are currently in discussions with some of our existing global partners who are interested in bringing new technology to India to help us deliver technology-enabled services that will exceed our customers’ expectations.