Oberoi Realty’s Sept quarter net profit drops 35% to Rs 138 crore

Published: October 20, 2019 6:28:06 PM

Total income of the company during the July-September period declined to Rs 505.09 crore, over Rs 619.78 crore a year ago.

Oberoi Realty Ltd on Sunday posted a 35.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 138.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 213.83 crore in the year-ago period, Oberoi Realty Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

