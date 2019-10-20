Oberoi Realty’s Sept quarter net profit drops 35% to Rs 138 crore

Total income of the company during the July-September period declined to Rs 505.09 crore, over Rs 619.78 crore a year ago.
Oberoi Realty Ltd on Sunday posted a 35.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 138.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 213.83 crore in the year-ago period, Oberoi Realty Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.
Total income of the company during the July-September period declined to Rs 505.09 crore, over Rs 619.78 crore a year ago.
