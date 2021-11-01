Oberoi Realty sells flats worth Rs 787 crore in new Mumbai tower

The company has recorded gross booking value of around Rs 787 crore for about 3.90 Lakh square feet till date, it said. (Representational image)

Oberoi Realty on Monday said it has sold properties worth Rs 787 crore in its newly launched residential tower in Mumbai. In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based firm informed that it had launched a new tower in the Elysian project at Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon, on October 28, 2021.

The company has recorded gross booking value of around Rs 787 crore for about 3.90 Lakh square feet till date, it said. With this, the cumulative gross booking value from January 1, 2021, till date in Oberoi Garden City stood at around Rs 2,705 crore.

Oberoi Garden City, spread over 80 acre land, is a flagship project of Oberoi Realty.Recently, the company reported a 94 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 266.59 crore for the quarter ended September on higher revenue.Its net profit stood at Rs 137.74 crore in the year-ago period.The total income rose to Rs 768.52 crore in the second quarter from Rs 325.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.