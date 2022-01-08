  • MORE MARKET STATS

Oberoi Realty Q3 sales bookings jump 2-fold to Rs 1,965 cr

As per reports of various consultants, housing sales in the 2021 calendar year increased sharply by 50-70 per cent from the previous year. However, sales are yet to reach the 2019 pre-COVID levels.

Written By PTI
The market share of trusted real estate developers in the overall housing sales is gradually increasing as homebuyers have become risk-averse. (Representational image)

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty has reported over two-fold jump in its sales bookings at Rs 1,965 crore for the third quarter ended December on higher demand.

In regulatory filings on Friday, Oberoi Realty has shared a summary of bookings made by the company for the third quarter of this financial year (on a consolidated basis).

Its sales bookings rose to Rs 1,965 crore during the October-December quarter from Rs 971 crore in the year-ago period.

Oberoi Realty sold 371 units during the last quarter against 234 units a year ago.

During the first nine months of 2021-22, the company’s sales bookings jumped more than two-fold to Rs 2,964 crore from Rs 1,323 crore in the year-ago period. It sold 610 units during the April-December period of 2021-22 as against 284 units in the same period of the last fiscal.

Earlier this week, Macrotech Developers reported a 40 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 2,608 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,862 crore in the year-ago period.

According to property consultants, housing demand across major 7-8 cities has recovered sharply after the second wave of the COVID pandemic that hit sales during the April-June period last year.

The market share of trusted real estate developers in the overall housing sales is gradually increasing as homebuyers have become risk-averse.

As per reports of various consultants, housing sales in the 2021 calendar year increased sharply by 50-70 per cent from the previous year. However, sales are yet to reach the 2019 pre-COVID levels.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.