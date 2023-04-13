Oberoi Group launches Trident Residences

The Oberoi Group on Wednesday announced the launch of Trident Residences in New Delhi. Located in the heart of the capital, “a stone’s throw away from The Oberoi, New Delhi, and overlooking Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium”, the 19 bespoke apartments are up for purchase this summer and will be ready by 2024.

To be developed by BI Design, the apartments will be an exclusive gated complex, with eight 3-bedroom apartments, seven 4-bedroom apartments and four penthouses. With sizes ranging from 3,600 sq ft to 9,300 sq ft, they will be priced between Rs 18 crore and Rs 44 crore.

The apartments will be serviced by Trident Hotels, a chain of 5-star hotels under the Oberoi Group, and facilities will include a concierge, lobby manager, meeting rooms, a fitness centre, besides access to the business centre, salon and other services at the The Oberoi, New Delhi. Apartment owners also get Trident Privilege Membership, besides other offers from Trident Hotels.The residences have been designed by New Delhi-based award winning architect Akshat Bhatt, and a sample apartment is ready for viewing.

Shashank Bhagat, chairman of BI Group, said: “With Trident Residences, we envisage this first-of-its-kind gated community that will deliver a new experience of contemporary urban living, all brought to you with the efficient service of Trident Hotels.”Residences within hotels are common worldwide and usually the model is of serviced apartments that can be rented for longer duration than a hotel room usually is. Trident Residences, however, are available for purchase. As for other locations in the capital or other cities, a spokesperson for the Oberoi Group said right now they are “talking about this project alone”.