Nykaa Q4FY23 Results: Profit tumbles 71.8% at Rs 2.41 crore

Nykaa posted revenue from operations at Rs 1301.72 crore, up 33.7 per cent as against Rs 973.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Written by Tanya Krishna
Nykaa, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, fourth quarter, Q4FY23 results, profit, revenue, EBITDA, sales
Nykaa posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 2.41 crore, down 71.8 per cent on-year.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, on Wednesday posted fiscal fourth quarter profit at Rs 2.41 crore, down 71.8 per cent in comparison to Rs 8.56 crore in the same quarter last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 1301.72 crore, up 33.7 per cent as against Rs 973.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. While Nykaa’s total income for the quarter was at Rs 1311.46 crore, its total expenses for the period was at Rs 1302.83 crore. The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 70.6 crore, up 84 per cent on-year. 

The company reported that the cost of material consumed during the quarter increased by 277.2 per cent to Rs 97.28 crore from the previous year’s 25.79 crore. There was also a fall in other income by 12.6 per cent on-year. Nykaa’s total tax expense during the fourth quarter was at Rs 4.35 crore which impacted its bottomline. It had reported a tax benefit of Rs 1.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. 

For the full fiscal year, Nykaa posted revenue from operations at Rs 5143.80 crore, up 36.2 per cent from last year. The fashion and beauty platform recorded profit for FY23 at Rs 19.26 crore, down 53.1 per cent as against Rs 41.08 crore in FY22.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 16:17 IST

